All you scientists and Mark Watney (The Martian) fans: need some pocket change? “Looking to turn carbon from the planet Mars into useful compounds such as sugar, NASA is offering up to a cool $1 million to anyone who can solve how to accomplish such a process.” Sure beats potatoes, grown the Watney way. What a sweet challenge.

