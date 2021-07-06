Audacity has been very popular free audio software for a long while. However, new owners update the app’s privacy notice on July 2. It includes new data collection provisions and users are not happy, 9to5 Mac reported.

The new owners break down the two main types of data they collect including data for analytics and for legal enforcement. The analytics are limited to more specific information including the OS version, CPU, user country (based on IP), and error codes. The main issue most have with the change is the vague and overarching wording, especially within the legal enforcement section. They list the personal data they collect as, “Data necessary for law enforcement, litigation and authorities’ requests (if any)” without any limitations. That’s a significant change to Audacity after over 20 years of development. Users have not been pleased with this latest change. A large portion of the user base are advocates for privacy, and this vague from concerning change is seen as a betrayal of Audacity’s users and history.

Check It Out: Audacity: Users Hit Out Following Privacy Changes