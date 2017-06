Aura is a meditation self help app for the iPhone that helps you relax and focus. It was developed by meditation teachers and therapists and uses machine learning to adapt to your specific needs. The app lets you choose meditation duration, tracks your mood, and will remind you when it’s time to take a break from your daily routine. Aura is regularly priced at US$96 a year, but with TMO’s special deal you pay $29.99—that’s 68% percent off.

