We have a deal on a pair of Avanca T1 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds. These Bluetooth 5.0 devices allow you to answer and hang up phone calls with a tap on the earphones, and feature up to 30 hours of standby battery life and 3 hours of listening time. They’re $29.95 through our deal.

Check It Out: Avanca T1 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds: $29.95