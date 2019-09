We have a deal on a pair of Avantree Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones. These headphones feature high precision-engineered 40mm stereo drivers, and you can wirelessly answer phone calls and control music playback via built-in mic and easily accessible keys. They’re $59.99 through our deal, 14% off retail.

Check It Out: Avantree Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones: $59.99