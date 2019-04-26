Avengers Endgame – Surviving a 59-Hour Move Marathon

There is a new Avengers movie out. You might have heard about it. CNET’s Abrar Al-Heeti attended a 59-hour Marvel movie marathon in preparation for Avengers: Endgame.

My 59-hour Marvel movie marathon is here. Yes, I’m watching 59 hours of Marvel movies, back to back (to back). For two and a half days, I’m essentially confined to a chair at an AMC theater in San Francisco as I attempt to watch all the movies from start to finish, beginning with Iron Man and wrapping up with Avengers: Endgame on Thursday (read our CNET review of Endgame here). I’ll sleep in a theater chair and eat way more popcorn than I probably should. It’s been nice knowing you, everyone.