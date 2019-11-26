We have a deal on a 1-year subscription for Babbel Language Learning. With this deal, you get access to all 14 languages offered by Babbel. You’ll get to practice with 10-15 minute bite-sized lessons, and Babbel uses speech recognition technology to keep your pronunciation on point. And, it comes with 10,000 hours of online language education. 1 year through our deal is $119, but coupon code BFSAVE15 at checkout brings it down to $101.15. There’s also a 2-year option available in the deal listing, too, and the coupon code works there, too.

Check It Out: Learn 14 Languages with this Language Education Online: $101.15