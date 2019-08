Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will host a Brilliant Event tomorrow called Back to Hogwarts. Players will get new Brilliant Foundables, earn Restricted Books, and more.

Week 1: Runs from August 13, 2019 (11 A.M. PT/2 P.M. ET) – August 20, 2019 (11 A.M. PT/2 P.M. ET) Week 2: Runs from August 27, 2019 11 A.M. PT/2 P.M. ET) – September 3, 2019 (11 A.M. PT/2 P.M. ET)

