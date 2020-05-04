Today Backblaze announced it supports S3 compatible APIs for its B2 cloud storage service. This means that developers and software companies can use Backblaze storage without having to rewrite code or change their workflows.

Official Launch Partners: Cinnafilm, IBM Aspera, Igneous, LucidLink, Marquis, Masstech, Primestream, Quantum, Scale Logic, Storage Made Easy, Studio Network Solutions, Veeam, Venera, Vidispine, Xendata. These companies join a list of more than 100 other software, hardware, and cloud companies already offering Backblaze B2 to support their customers’ cloud storage needs.

Check It Out: Backblaze S3 Compatible APIs are Here for B2 Cloud Storage