Backblaze Storage Pod Celebrates 10 Years

Ten years ago, cloud storage company Backblaze introduced the Storage Pod. It’s a custom-built server for reliable, cheap storage. Today is the Pod’s 10th Anniversary.

Back in 2007, when we started Backblaze, there wasn’t a whole lot of affordable choices for storing large quantities of data. Our goal was to charge $5/month for unlimited data storage for one computer. We decided to build our own storage servers when it became apparent that, if we were to use the other solutions available, we’d have to charge a whole lot more money. Storage Pod 1.0 allowed us to store one petabyte of data for about $81,000. Today we’ve lowered that to about $35,000 with Storage Pod 6.0.