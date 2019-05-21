New Backlight Service Program Addresses ‘Flexgate’ Problem

Some 2016 13-inch MacBook Pro displays suffered problems with the backlight, and Apple will repair them under a new Backlight Service Program.

Apple will repair affected devices, which includes machines sold between October 2016 and February 2018, for free. Eligible models are listed below: MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports) No other MacBook Pro models are included in the repair program at this time.

