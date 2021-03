We have a deal on BackPack, a magnetic wireless charger equipped with extra strength magnets inside, which perfectly align and attach to your iPhone 12 family of devices. It has a built-in 5,000mAh battery, and bottom ports allow Type-C out and/or Type-A out. It’s $39.99 through our deal.

Check It Out: BackPack Magnetic 5,000mAh Powerbank: $39.99