BBC Reviews iOS 12 and How it Helps Journalists

The BBC reviews iOS 12 and specifically highlights features which may be beneficial to journalists, especially mobile journalists or “mojos.”

It’s surprising to note that many journalists continue to use their smartphones simply as phones – which isn’t very smart, given the power of the device they carry with them all the time. It’s also surprising that iOS 12 will run on every device that currently runs iOS 11. This will therefore include iPhone 5s from way back in 2013 – now something of a dinosaur.

Mojo-friendly features include Voice Memos, Siri Shortcuts, AR, and more.

