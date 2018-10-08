Would a BDSM Robot Violate Asimov’s Laws of Robotics?

Would a BDSM robot violate Isaac Asimov’s first law of robotics? Gizmodo asked lawyers, ethicists, computer scientists, and philosophers.

Before you can get yourself sexually trussed, whipped or choked by a large piece of machinery, we as a culture will need to reckon with—among many, many other things—Isaac Asimov’s Three Laws of Robotics. These laws state explicitly, right at the top, that “a robot may not injure a human being.”