Would a BDSM Robot Violate Asimov’s Laws of Robotics?

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| Link

Would a BDSM robot violate Isaac Asimov’s first law of robotics? Gizmodo asked lawyers, ethicists, computer scientists, and philosophers.

Before you can get yourself sexually trussed, whipped or choked by a large piece of machinery, we as a culture will need to reckon with—among many, many other things—Isaac Asimov’s Three Laws of Robotics. These laws state explicitly, right at the top, that “a robot may not injure a human being.”

It’s a hilarious and interesting view on sex robots and how a robot would perceive harm.

Check It Out: Would a BDSM Robot Violate Asimov’s Laws of Robotics?

Would a BDSM Robot Violate Asimov’s Laws of Robotics?
Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account