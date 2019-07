We have a deal on a pair of Bedphones, headphones designed to be worn while you sleep. The idea is to allow you to listen to soothing sounds while blocking out external noise. The devices are designed to lie flat, and they’re adjustable. You can see them in action in the promo video below. They’re $99.99 through our deal.

Check It Out: Fall Asleep to Soothing Sounds with These Noise-Blocking Wireless Headphones: $99.99