We have a deal on the BentoStack PowerHub 5000, an accessory organizer with a 5,000mAh charging cover, Type-C hub, and a storage compartment, all in one minimalistic stackable case. The charging cover has a Qi wireless charger, and the hub has 8 different ports in it. This device is $99.99 through our deal.

