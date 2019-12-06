Bernie Sanders Unveils ‘High-Speed Internet for All”

Today Bernie Sanders revealed a plan to expand broadband access across America called ‘High-Speed Internet for All’.

High-speed internet service must be treated as the new electricity — a public utility that everyone deserves as a basic human right. And getting online at home, at school, or at work shouldn’t involve long waits, frustrating phone calls, and complex contracts and fees meant to trap and trick consumers. It should just work.

It’s time to take this critical 21st century utility out of the hands of monopolies and conglomerates and bring it to the people while creating good-paying, union jobs at the same time.