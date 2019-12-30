One of my favorite Background Mode podcasts was with TV and movie music composer John Lunn. He’s probably best known for scoring the TV drama Downton Abbey — for which he received two Primetime Emmy awards. His recent work includes the scoring of the feature film Electricity and the hit TV shows: The Grantchester Mysteries, Shetland, and The White Queen—for which he received a Primetime Emmy nomination. Near the end, I played some sound snippets from two of his scores, and John (a Mac user) explained the instruments used. This episode is worth revisiting, especially now that the Downton Abbey movie is available for streaming.

Check It Out: Best of BGM – Emmy Winning Music Composer John Lunn