BESTEK 200W Car Power Inverter With 2 AC Outlets and 2 USB Ports: $24.99

Check out the BESTEK 200W Car Power Inverter, a car charger that boasts 2 AC outlets and 2 USB ports, in addition to a 12V cigarette lighter socket to replace the the power port it’s using in the first place. That’s all pretty clever, but it gets better. While it will fit in a cup holder, as you see in the image we included, it also has a 24-inch cord that gives you more flexibility in where you put it. This device is $24.99 through our deal.

