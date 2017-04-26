BESTEK Portable International Travel Voltage Converter: $34.99

We have a deal on the BESTEK Portable International Travel Voltage Converter. It’s a power strip that comes with adapters for EU, UK, US, and AU outlets, and it has USB ports, too. Amazon has it for $42.99, but our deal is even better: $34.99.
I just want to say that I got this as a gift, and it’s wonderful, and surprisingly powerful. I have an American X-Box (first gen) that I now power off this, and it does just fine.
If I had any complaint, it would be the fan. It always runs and is always rather loud. I suppose, however, that it is the fan that allows it to be so powerful. I just wish it was temperature sensitive, so it didn’t run when there wasn’t a load on it.
But despite that, since I’ve had it, traveling has been a breeze. Highly recommended!