BESTEK Portable International Travel Voltage Converter: $34.99

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin
Under a minute read
| TMO Deals

We have a deal on the BESTEK Portable International Travel Voltage Converter. It’s a power strip that comes with adapters for EU, UK, US, and AU outlets, and it has USB ports, too. Amazon has it for $42.99, but our deal is even better: $34.99.

Check It Out: BESTEK Portable International Travel Voltage Converter: $34.99

BESTEK Portable International Travel Voltage Converter: $34.99

One Comment Add a comment

  1. JonGl

    I just want to say that I got this as a gift, and it’s wonderful, and surprisingly powerful. I have an American X-Box (first gen) that I now power off this, and it does just fine.

    If I had any complaint, it would be the fan. It always runs and is always rather loud. I suppose, however, that it is the fan that allows it to be so powerful. I just wish it was temperature sensitive, so it didn’t run when there wasn’t a load on it.

    But despite that, since I’ve had it, traveling has been a breeze. Highly recommended!

    April 26, 2017 at 9:31 EDT AM

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account