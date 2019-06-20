Jamf, a company that makes software exclusively to Mac products, commissioned a survey that found enterprise Mac users felt more productive after switching from Windows. I think my claim of “bias” is pretty obvious. This totally won’t help Jamf sell more enterprise software.

When workers were asked to identify the reasons why they chose a Mac, 1 respondents cited Apple product preference, perceived reliability of the brand and Mac’s strong support for applications and resources needed to do job-related activities.

Biased Jamf Survey About Enterprise Mac Productivity