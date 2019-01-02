Big Cable companies are on life support due to the struggle to reach deals with TV channels over how much they pay for content.

These disputes, driven by a shrinking traditional TV market, are leading to more programming blackouts for consumers, and could be forcing some smaller, niche cable channels out of business altogether.

The future isn’t much better though. Instead of companies forcing us into cable bundles, now we have a plethora of streaming services, some with exclusive content. I guarantee a startup with appear in the next couple of years offering streaming video bundles.

Check It Out: Big Cable is on Life Support, But The Future Isn’t Much Better