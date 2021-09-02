Rumors claim that the Apple Watch Series 7 released Fall 2021 will have bigger screens. As Mark Gurman reports, this means watch faces can add more information.

The bigger model will have a resolution of 396 by 484, versus 368 by 448 on the model it’s replacing. That increase means the device will have about 16% more pixels, allowing it to show more so-called complications — an industry term for the bits of information that appear on watches. The smaller model will see a similar jump, but both watches will have thinner borders around the screens.

Check It Out: A Larger Apple Watch Screen Means More Informational Faces