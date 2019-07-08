Bill Gates Said Steve Jobs Was a Master of ‘Casting Spells’

In an interview, Bill Gates talked about Steve Jobs, saying he was a master at “casting spells” to keep Apple from dying. Kind of odd to see a businessman like him use language like “casting spells” but I guess that’s analogies for you.

While it’s really easy to imitate the bad parts of Steve, Gates said, “I have yet to meet any person who in terms of picking talent, hyper-motivating that talent,” who could match him. “He brought some incredibly positive things along with that toughness.”

Jobs was a singular case, Gates said, where Apple was on a path to die and goes on to become the most valuable company in the world. There aren’t going to be many stories like that, he said.