Billy Crudup and Gugu Mbatha-Raw are the latest to sign on with the Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon original series for Apple’s streaming TV service. They’re joining Steve Carell who is playing the morning show anchor Mitch Kessler who is having trouble adapting to the changing market. Variety describes the new additions:

Mbatha-Raw will play Hannah Shoenfeld, a “whip-smart and charming” head booker of talent on the morning news show the series follows. Tony Award-winner Crudup will portray Cory Ellison, a forward-thinking president of the network news division.

Top notch talent is lining up both in front of and behind the cameras for Apple’s original content lineup. Word on the street is we’ll start seeing these shows in 2019, and I’m looking forward to seeing how they hold up against Amazon Prime and Netflix’s offerings.

Check It Out: Billy Crudup, Gugu Mbatha-Raw Join Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon’s Apple TV Series