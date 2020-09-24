A tool called Blacklight has been making waves in the news recently. When you enter a website address into the page it scans it to reveal user-tracking technology.

Blacklight works by visiting each website with a headless browser, running custom software built by The Markup. This software monitors which scripts on that website are potentially surveilling the user by performing seven different tests, each investigating a specific, known method of surveillance.

Check It Out: ‘Blacklight’ Tool Reveals Website Trackers