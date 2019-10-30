Blockbusters Not Boxsets Might Decide The Streaming Wars

As more and more streaming services are announced, a lot of the talk is on the boxset-style series that are available. It is though they will be crucial in attracting subscribers. However, Variety suggests the blockbuster-style might be more important in deciding who wins the streaming wars.

The pressure is only growing on the film front, particularly as Netflix has dramatically increased the quality of its feature offerings. After backing critically maligned productions such as the Will Smith fantasy “Bright,” Netflix’s feature division is overflowing with Oscar contenders this year. The company has generated rave reviews for the likes of Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” Fernando Meirelles’ “The Two Popes” and Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.” That track record, along with its 2017 decision to enlist former Universal executive Scott Stuber to oversee its film division, has made the service a desirable destination for filmmakers looking for a home for their passion projects.

