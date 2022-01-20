Publisher Axel Springer claimed that blocking ads is copyright infringement, but a German court disagreed.
The Court notes that ruling otherwise would represent a “disproportionate encroachment” on users’ freedoms to make various choices, including not to load images to save bandwidth, to deactivate Javascript, or block pop-ups or tracking elements. It would also render translation tools and aids for visually impaired people as copyright infringing.
Check It Out: Court Rules Blocking Ads is Not Copyright Infringement