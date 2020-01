We have a deal on Blocs 3 Website Builder for Mac. Blocs is a fast, easy-to-use, and powerful visual web design software that lets you create responsive websites without writing code. As simple as stacking blocks, this app works on the concept of stacking pre-defined sections to build fully-coded web pages. Check out the promo video to see Blocs in action. Blocs 3 is $39.99 through our deal.

