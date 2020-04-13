BMW Could be First Firm to Use Expected ‘CarKey’ Technology

BMW could be one of the first firms to use Apple’s expected ‘CarKey’ iPhone feature, according to 9to5Mac. The site claims that new iOS 14 codes indicate the carmaker is working with Apple. There is little evidence offered on the specifics. BMW, the company has made clear its commitment to Digital Key development.

The new virtual key technology was first discovered in a beta version of iOS 13.4. New evidence in iOS 14 code obtained by 9to5Mac reveals that Apple is working with BMW to likely be the first carmaker to support the futuristic iPhone feature. 9to5Mac received this non-denial statement from BMW when asked about their involvement. “Please understand that at this point we cannot confirm your request nor give you further details. We would like to refer you to our press release.”

