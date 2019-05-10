BMW Owners Suffer ConnectedDrive Outage, Affects CarPlay

Some BMW owners have suffered a ConnectedDrive outage, and it affects CarPlay.

What seems to be happening is that because of the ConnectedDrive outage, cars are unable to confirm that users have paid for the CarPlay option in their vehicle. Because the car can’t make that authentication, BMW owners have no access to CarPlay, nor the other ConnectedDrive features.

BMW has purportedly acknowledged the ConnectedDrive outage to customers, but has yet to comment publicly or offer any sort of timetable on when the issue might be resolved.