Today’s TMO deal is Boom 3D for the Mac. It’s an app that enhances the audio from your Mac’s built-in speakers through a system-wide volume booster and equalizer. The app helps your Mac speakers simulate 3D sound, improves overall audio levels, includes several equalizer presets for different listening scenarios. Boom 3D for the Mac is regularly priced at US$16.99, but with our deal you get 41% off so it’s only $9.99.

