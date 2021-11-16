Brave Browser Introduces Native Crypto Wallet Called ‘Brave Wallet’

On Tuesday Brave introduced a native wallet within its browser that doesn’t require an extension called Brave Wallet.

Unlike most crypto wallets, the Brave Wallet does not require extensions; it’s browser-native, reducing security risks and reliance on extra CPU and memory. Users can transact with almost any crypto asset with superior safety and performance, as well as connect with other wallets and Web3 DApps. The Brave Wallet will soon be available on our mobile apps as well.