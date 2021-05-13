Brave is the latest browser to partner with Unstoppable Domains, letting users access decentralized crypto websites.

Through this integration, the Brave browser is supporting a decentralized network not part of the traditional Domain Name Service (DNS), which is increasingly susceptible to hijacking, denial-of-service attacks, and phishing attacks. Unstoppable Domains allows users to build and host decentralized websites for a variety of use cases, including creating NFT galleries, video, and file sharing.

Check It Out: ‘Brave’ Browser Adds Support for Crypto Domains

