Brian Bumbery Joins Apple Music as Publicity Director

Brian Bumbery is Apple’s new Director of Apple Music Publicity. He has quite the pedigree in the music industry as a Warner Bros. Records PR strategist for Chris Cornell, Green Day, Madonna and Metallica. He also started his own PR company, BB Gun Press, in 2011. From Variety:

The move comes in the context of a larger transition at Apple Music, as former head Jimmy Iovine recently completed his move to a consulting role this month. Apple Music named Oliver Schusser, formerly in a senior role in the company’s European operation, as its new head in April. Apple chief Tim Cook announced in May that the company had passed 50 million subscribers (including free trials) in May; the company is on track to overtake global market leader Spotify in the U.S. within the next few months.

Apple Music isn’t just a hobby for Apple, and the caliber of people the company is bringing on board to run the streaming music business makes that very clear.

