Zubair Khan put together a list of popular web browsers and tested them to figure out which was the most private and secure.

To decide which browser is the best for privacy and security, we will evaluate them using two criteria: Available security features [and ]embedded Privacy Tools. Each browser will be rated out of five and will be ranked accordingly.

The browsers he tested: Chrome, Internet Explorer (Not Edge?), Safari, Firefox, Chromium, Opera, and Tor browser.

Check It Out: Which Browser is the Most Private and Secure?