Budget Issues Could Delay DoJ Probes Into Apple And Google

U.S. Depart of Justice (DoJ) probes into Apple and Google could be delayed until spring 2022. Politico reported that the delay is due to ongoing budget issues.

Now the decision on going to court is likely to come in March or later because of continued discussions about where to file and who will make the call, the two people told POLITICO. They spoke anonymously to discuss internal DOJ deliberations. Another major concern for the department is the likely expense of a court battle with the two companies, each of which has a market value exceeding $1 trillion. That issue became more fraught this week when Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) torpedoed Democrats’ Build Back Better package, which would have given DOJ a $500 million boost for antitrust enforcement.

