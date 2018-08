How about a drivable Bugatti Chiron made of Lego blocks? Sure, there are some non-Lego parts, according to BigThink. “…there’s a steel frame, some batteries, 3D-printed gears, and Bugatti tires.” Piece count? one million. Time to build? 13,500 people-hours. But, hey, you get a top speed of 19 mph. Lego fans rejoice. (Image credit: BigThink.)

Check It Out: How About a Full-size, Drivable Bugatti Chiron? Made With Legos