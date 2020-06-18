‘Bundlore’ Adware Targets Macs With Updated Safari Extensions

A report from Sophos today reveals a wave of adware belonging to the Bundlore family that targets macOS. Bundlore is one of the most common bundlware installers for macOS, accounting for almost 7% of attacks detected by Sophos.

This installer carried a total of seven “potentially unwanted applications” (PUAs)—including three that targeted the Safari web browser for the injection of ads, hijacking of download links, and redirecting of search queries for the purpose of stealing users’ clicks to generate income. The injected content in at least one case was used for malvertising—popping up a malicious ad that prompted the download of a fake Adobe Flash update.

