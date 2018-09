We have a deal on BusyCal 3, one of our favorite utilities at TMO. This Calendar replacement is designed for power users, giving you far more control over your Calendar and events. Custom categories, icons, graphics…this app gives you all the things you wish Apple would put into Calendar, all while using your Apple calendar database, so you don’t worry about syncing. You can get it for $19.99 through us, 60% off retail.

