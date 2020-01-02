California’s New Privacy Law Comes into Force Today

A new privacy law aimed to protect consumers comes into force in California today, January 2nd, 2020. Wired rounded up everything you need to know.

The CCPA applies to any company that operates in California and either makes at least $25 million in annual revenue, gathers data on more than 50 thousand users, or makes more than half its money off of user data. For California residents, it creates a handful of new rights over their data. The most significant categories are what Alastair Mactaggart, the California real estate magnate behind the ballot initiative that led to the law being passed, calls “the right to know” and “the right to say no.” That means users will, as of today, be able to see what data companies have gathered about them, have that data deleted, and opt out of those companies selling it to third parties from now on.

