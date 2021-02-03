Canadian users may be able to user Apple Card and Apple Cash in the not too distant future. The trademarks for both have now been approved in the country, iPhone in Canada reported.

Apple applied for the trademark ‘Apple Card’ and ‘Apple Cash’ back in July 2019, and recent action history shows both were approved on January 25, 2021… Apple Inc. is listed as the applicant, with the filings completed by agent Baker & McKenzie LLP… It’s unclear if Apple will ever launch Apple Cash and Apple Card in Canada, but it’s always a positive sign to see trademarks for new features approved.

