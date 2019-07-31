That Recent Data Breach Might Not Be Limited to Capital One

The Capital One data breach might not have bene limited to the bank. Other companies could’ve been affected too, according to Slack messages from the hacker Paige Thompson.

Reports from Forbes and security reporter Brian Krebs indicating that Capital One may not have been the only company affected, pointing to “one of the world’s biggest telecom providers, an Ohio government body, and a major U.S. university,” according to Slack messages sent by the alleged hacker. Krebs posted a screenshot of a list of files purportedly stolen by the alleged hacker. The stolen data contained filenames including car maker “Ford” and Italian financial services company “Unicredit.”

