Microsoft Teams is getting CarPlay Support, the company announced in a blog post about hybrid working, released Thursday. Thankfully the meeting service will be audio-only for participants on the road.

Flexibility comes from knowing that no matter where you work from, you are connected to your colleagues and work. The latest innovations in Teams bring your favorite applications and experiences together to help you remain efficient, focused, and connected in hybrid work. With Apple Car Play coming to Microsoft Teams this month, you can now join Teams meetings and make calls hands-free on the road using Siri.

Check It Out: CarPlay Support Coming to Microsoft Teams