Apple has renewed Carpool Karaoke for a third season, Cult of Mac reported. The show will be exclusively available to Apple Music subscribers. It came out of a segment of James Corden’s Late Late Show.

The cast of Stranger Things have already filmed an episode for season 3. Other celebrity pairings haven’t been announced yet. Last season featured Matthew McConaughey with Snoop Dogg, Kendal Jenner with Hailey Beiber and Miley Cyrus and Boyz II Men with Gisele Bundchen. Apple hasn’t said how many episodes to expect in season three. The first season had 21 episodes while the second had 19. Carpool Karaoke won a 2018 Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. The series was nominated for an Emmy in the same category this year too.

Check It Out: Carpool Karaoke Returning For Another Season