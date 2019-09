We have a deal on the CASA i4 USB-C 4-in-1 iPad Pro Hub. This slim and portable hub features four ports: a USB-C PD port for charging, a USB Type-A for reading flash drives, an HDMI port for video output, and a 3.5mm audio connector for headphones. This device is $49.99 through our deal.

Check It Out: CASA i4 USB-C 4-in-1 iPad Pro Hub: $49.99