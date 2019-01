We have a deal on a handy hub for folks with different display needs. It’s called the CASA USB-C Hub, and it has both an HDMI and a VGA port for displays and projectors. It’s small enough to toss into your go-bag, so you can be the hero at that meeting, even if you aren’t the one doing the presenting. It’s $39 through our deal.

Check It Out: CASA USB-C Hub with HDMI and VGA Ports: $39