Block updated Cash App recently to let people gift each other Bitcoin and traditional stocks. It works with a USD balance or debit card.

To make this feature work, users will actually be sending the fiat value of the stock or the bitcoin from either their Cash App balance or a linked debit card, the company explains. While the earlier feature of sending bitcoin was accessed from the investing tab, the new feature is available both from the app’s payment tab or from a new “gift box” button on the investing tab.

Check It Out: Update to Cash App Lets People Gift Stocks and Bitcoin