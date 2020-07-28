CES 2021 Will be an All-Digital Event

The Consumer Technology Association has (finally) confirmed that CES 2021 will be a digital event. It accepted that given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it would not be possible to safely hold the event in person. There will still be keynotes, product showcases, and opportunities to network, a blog post published Wednesday said.

With the growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it is not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person. An all-digital CES 2021 will allow the entire tech community to safely share ideas and introduce the products that will shape our future. You’ll be able to participate in all the awe-inspiring moments of CES wherever you are in the world. We are designing a unique experience for the tech industry.

