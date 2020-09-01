Following his untimely passing this weekend, actor Chadwick Boseman’s films are dominating the charts on Apple and Amazon, CNN reported.

AMZN “42,” where Boseman plays baseball legend Jackie Robinson, is currently No. 3 on Apple’s iTunes chart. Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” comes in right after at No. 4. “Marshall,” a biographical film which has Boseman take on the role of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall is No. 7 and “21 Bridges,” an action film starring Boseman, is just outside the top ten at No. 12. “21 Bridges” and “Black Panther” are also big sellers over on Amazon (). The films stand at No. 1 and No. 3 on the site’s Blu-Ray bestsellers , respectively. For Amazon’s digital video chart , “Black Panther” sits at No. 6.

Check It Out: Chadwick Boseman’s Films Top Apple Charts